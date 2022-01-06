From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Gunmen in the early hours of Thursday attacked the Police Divisional headquarters at Ideato South council area located at Dikenafai and allegedly released suspected criminals detained at the station.

Daily Sun learnt that the gunmen deployed locally made explosive devices to attack the Ideato South Divisional Police Headquarters which did extensive damage to the administrative office , the office of the DCP and the reception desk.

However, it was learnt the released suspects who were re- arrested by members of the community vigilante who were within the scene.

However , efforts made to reach the spokesman of the command Michael Abbattam for confirmation proved abortive as he refused to pick his calls ,nor did he return the calls.