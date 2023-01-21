From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen attacked another police division in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State on Friday killing a cop on duty.

The hoodlums who were said to have attacked the station at night bowed to the superior gun battle by the gallant policemen on duty. But the gun duel which lasted for hours claimed the life of the officer while some of the gunmen escaped with bullet wounds.

According to sources, on arrival, the attackers threw explosives at the premises and opened fire on the men on duty.

“They threw explosives on the police station but they were engaged. They ran away with gunshot injuries with a little damage on the police facility.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident but added that the gunmen were repelled.

“Our operatives in the early hours of today engage some gunmen who attacked Oguta Divisional Headquarters.

“The gunmen fled the scene due to superior firepower from the Police. Unfortunately, one of our personnel whose identity wouldn’t be disclosed for security reasons paid the supreme price. Security operations are still ongoing in the area, further details will be communicated to the public,” Okoye said.