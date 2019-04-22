Gunmen, yesterday evening, attacked Yar Centre, Sherere village, in Kankara Local Government Area, killed 10 persons and injured many others.

Locals said the gunmen, on motorcycles, opened fire on the villagers, upon arriving, before setting ablaze shops and vehicles belonging to residents.

A community leader, Dikko Sherere, said: “We can’t even to go out and hold the burial rites of the deceased for fear of the bandits. As at Sunday evening, seven corpses were recovered but, by this morning (yesterday), the casualty rose to 10.

“The graves are yet to be dug as people are running for their lives, please help us, we are in grave danger. As I’m talking to you, people are busy relocating women and children on foot; to areas perceived to be safer. We are under attack!” he added.

A fortnight ago, a neighbouring village, Tsamiyar Jino, was attacked in a similar manner and many were killed as well.

In Zamfara State, the Nigerian Army said troops deployed to the North West, on Operation Habin Kunama III, have neutralised six bandits and arrested 18 informants, including a district head, while on clearance operations.

Acting Director of Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said in a statement that weapons were also recovered from the bandits.

Musa said: “Troops on Operation Habin Kunama III, based on credible intelligence about bandits’ movements in Kirsa and Sunke, in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara state, had on April 20, continued with the clearance operation into the hinterland; to clear the brigands.

“Consequently, the troops made contact and engaged the bandits in a fierce shootout in the bushes of Kirsa and Sunke villages, which resulted in the extermination of six criminals, the recovery of two AK 47 rifles and two motorcycles.

“Similarly, in the general areas of Doka and Mutu villages, in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara state, troops on clearance operation also had serious encounter same day, with a group of well- armed bandits, which lasted for about two hours.

“The brigands were armed with sophisticated automatic weapons, were overpowered by troops, forcing survivors among them to abandon their camps and logistics which were destroyed by the troops. Additionally, 18 suspected informants and errand men to the bandits including the village Heads of Doka and Mutu villages were arrested.

“The Force Commander, Major General Hakeem Oladapo Otiki, reiterated the resolve of troops to tackle the menace of armed banditry and other forms of criminality in Zamfara and the contiguous states of Kebbi, Katsina and Sokoto.”