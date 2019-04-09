Gunmen have attacked Bagana and Patani communities in Kogi State, killing four people in the process.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Williams Ayah, confirmed the incident and the casualty figure to a national Lagos-based television station, on Sunday.

Both communities located in Omala Local Government Area of the state were said to have been attacked on Saturday night.

The assailants set many houses in the communities on fire while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Ayah said those killed included a policeman and three civilians, and added that the attackers were suspected militia.

He, however, said security operatives have since been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.

The command’s spokesman added that the police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances that led to the attack.

In its reaction, the state government condemned the incident and informed residents that it has swung into action.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Yahaya Bello, Mr. Onogwu Muhammed, said the governor cancelled his trip with President Muhammadu Buhari to Jordan; as a result of the incident.

Muhammed said the governor convened a State Security Council meeting which held behind closed doors.

He directed all security agencies in the state to take full control of the situation with a view of nipping the unfortunate incident in the bud.

Muhammed also revealed that the Nigerian Army swiftly deployed troops in the affected areas while the police provided additional reinforcement.

As part of efforts to find a lasting solution to the crisis in Omala Local Government Area, the governor mapped out a plan for a permanent military outpost in Bagana. He explained that the decision was aimed at preventing invasion of criminal elements who cause trouble in the state.

The governor condoled with the families of the victims and urged the people in the affected areas to remain calm.