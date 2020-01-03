Two men- Mayowa Ayoola and Raphael Ojo, were on Friday docked before an Ikeja Magistrates’ over alleged theft of aluminium profile, valued at N119,000.

Ayoola, 20, a casual worker and Ojo, 29, a businessman, was accused of receiving stolen goods.

They were arraigned on charges bordering on conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen goods, offences they denied committing.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Adegoke Philip, the defendants committed the alleged offences in November 2019 at Agege, Lagos.

He said that the first defendant, Ayoola, stole the aluminum profile, valued at N119,000, belonging to his employer, Adveen Nigeria Ltd, and sold it to the second defendant, Ojo.

“Ayoola carted away the goods but unknown to him, he was sighted by the management.

“The defendant was trailed and was arrested while selling the goods to the second defendant, Ojo,’’ the prosecutor said.

The offences, Philip said, violate Sections 287(7), 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287(7) carries seven years’ imprisonment for stealing, while Section 328 prescribes 14 years for receiving stolen goods.

Magistrate O.A. Akokhia, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Akokhia said that all the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government

The case was adjourned until Jan. 23. (NAN)