Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Member, House of Representatives, representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Rt.Hon.Nicholas Garba Sarkin Noma, and other occupants of his vehicle were penultimate Saturday attacked by gunmen along Kwoi-Fadan Kagoma road of Jaba local government area of Kaduna State.

The Member and other occupants of the car were said to have come out of the vehicle unhurt, but the car was said to have been riddled with bullets fired by the gunmen.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the State Publicity Secretary of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Abraham Alberah Catoh. To this end, the PDP called on the State government to beef up security in the area as well as in the entire State. “The attention of the the Peoples’ Democratic Party,PDP, Kaduna State Chapter has been drawn to the recent attack on the Member, House of Representatives, representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Rt.Hon.Nicholas Garba Sarkin Noma, along Kwoi-Fadan Kagoma road, on Saturday,3rd October,2020.