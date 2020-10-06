Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Member, House of Representatives, representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Rt.Hon.Nicholas Garba Sarkin Noma, and other occupants of his vehicle were penultimate Saturday attacked by gunmen along Kwoi-Fadan Kagoma road of Jaba local government area of Kaduna State.
The Member and other occupants of the car were said to have come out of the vehicle unhurt, but the car was said to have been riddled with bullets fired by the gunmen.
This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the State Publicity Secretary of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Abraham Alberah Catoh.
To this end, the PDP called on the State government to beef up security in the area as well as in the entire State.
“The attention of the the Peoples’ Democratic Party,PDP, Kaduna State Chapter has been drawn to the recent attack on the Member, House of Representatives, representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Rt.Hon.Nicholas Garba Sarkin Noma, along Kwoi-Fadan Kagoma road, on Saturday,3rd October,2020.
“Thank God the Member and other occupants of the car came out unhurt, but the car was riddled with bullets.
“The unfortunate incident happened in an area where insecurity is at its lowest ebb for quite a long time. It is sad that this kind of attack is the first of its kind.
“The party feels strongly disappointed that security agencies are not living up to their responsibilities. We call on the security agencies to be more proactive in their duties and go after the criminals so as to avert future occurrence of such ugly incidence.
“We urge the government to also improve on her cardinal responsibilities of protecting lives and property,which she has failed woefully in all ramifications.
“Kidnappings,terrorists attacks and armed robbery is going on unabated across the State.
“The PDP is very rudely shocked and wandered that if the life of the Representative of the people at the National Assembly, of such standing will be so much in jeopardy and threatened, in an environment where killings have become an occurring decimal, what more of the common man on the street ?
“The PDP calls for calm and restrain on the residents, and also advise them to be law abiding and help security agencies with useful information in order to curb criminal activities in the area and other parts of Kaduna State”.
Leave a Reply