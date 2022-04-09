From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gunmen in the early hours of yesterday reportedly attacked an Army checkpoint in Aba, Abia State, setting the patrol van ablaze.

It was gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of yesterday as the soldiers were on patrol. It was gathered that the gunmen laid ambush for the unsuspecting soldiers. The incident occurred at the popular Tonimas junction, Osisioma LGA axis, on Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

It was not clear whether there were causalities as a result of the attack.

A source within the security circle said the incident happened around 3am on Friday. It was gathered that the incident has caused pandemonium among residents of the area Some who spoke to our correspondent said they were frightened throughout the hours of the gun duel.

When contacted, the spokesman of the 14 Brigade Headquarters, Ohafia, Omale Innocent told journalists he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

However, a military source within the 14 Brigade Army Headquarters who did not want his name in print, confirmed the incident. The source who added there were no causalities on both sides during the gun duel, informed that contrary to reports, the gunmen did not cart away arms of the soldiers.