From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Some yet to be identified gunmen at the weekend attacked the palace of a traditional ruler in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State destroying vehicles, house and other property.

According to sources from the area, the gunmen stormed the residence of the kindred head of Jor Fada, Zaki Terhile Atser at No 36 Jooji Kyado street, Gboko East and started destroying everything in sight.

A source, Robert Nomishu who witnessed the attack said the gunmen numbering about five, stormed the palace with guns, axes and machetes at about 1:45am on Friday searching for the traditional ruler who had traveled out of town for the burial of one of his relations.

Nomishu, a younger relative to the monarch stated that although, no life was lost during the over one hour invasion of the palace by the hooded gunmen, several property including a Toyota Camry, motorcycles, windows and doors were destroyed.

Also, a neighbor, who did not want to be named for security reasons, disclosed that sporadoc the gunshots from the attack woke him and other neighbors, adding that the attack lasted for several minutes.

Contacted, Chief Atser who is currently taking refuge at an undisclosed location with his family said the matter had since been reported to the police.

He also alleged threat to his life saying the attackers vowed to come back and kill him.

Efforts to get the Police to confirm the report failed as calls put through to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene’s phone were neither picked nor returned at the time of this report.