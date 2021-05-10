From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Barely three weeks after the police station at Uzuakoli in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State was attacked by gunmen, another station within the same axis, Ubani Police Station, along Umuahia/Uzuakoli highway, was attacked.

However, the police said the station was in disuse as its personnel had relocated from the station to another, days before the attack.

It was gathered that the armed men invaded the station in the early hours of yesterday and set it ablaze. No life was lost in the incident as policemen were not on ground during the attack.

However, it was learnt that two exhibit vehicles left in the abandoned police station were burnt during the attack.

The state command’s PPRO, Geoffrey Ogbonna, could not be reached for comment, but a senior police officer confirmed the incident. He equally confirmed that police had abandoned the station days before the incident.

Meanwhile, another policeman has been killed and another police station at Abak 10, along Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road in Akwa Ibom State burnt by bandits.

A witness told Daily Sun on phone that the hoodlums stormed the police station situated about 10 kilometres from Uyo, but under Abak division, close to Essien Udim, and set it on fire around 2.30 pm, yesterday. He said the attackers stormed the station and started shooting sporadically to scare away the few policemen on duty and, in the process, set the station ablaze.

He could not confirm whether any life was lost or whether the attackers were eventually repelled.

Another policeman killed, another police station burnt in A’Ibom