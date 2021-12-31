From Joseph Obukata, Warri

At least, four persons were feared dead as gunmen opened fire at a motor park in Mofor junction, Orhuwhorun, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The attack which occurred, yesterday, left many passengers and passersby injured .

Eyewitness said there was pandemonium in the area when the gunmen struck. It was gathered that by the time the dust raised by the skirmish settled, four youths laid dead at various spots within the Mofor junction area. The victims were reportedly hit by stray bullets following the sporadic shooting by the suspected armed men.

It was not clear if the gunmen were cultists who had been entangled in a gang war in Orhuwhorun for weeks.

A video footage seen by our correspondent showed two lifeless bodies in a van with a third one on the floor.Identities of the victims were yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the attack, but could not say the exact casualty figure.

He, however, said two of the gunmen were shot dead by policemen who responded swiftly to the attack.

The police image maker who spoke in a telephone conversation said: “It is confirmed that unknown gunmen came and fired sporadically at the motor park. But the good thing is that our men went after them and gunned down two. One AK-47 rifle, one pump action gun and three locally made pistols were recovered from them.”

A group of cultists operating in Orhuwhorun community have been enmeshed in a rivalry war weeks before the Christmas celebration leaving in their trail a tale of deaths and pains.