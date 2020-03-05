Ben Dunno, Warri

Two mobile policemen attached to Molpol 41, Gombe State, attached to a popular night club by Old Ekete Junction in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, were shot dead by gunmen yesterday.

Also shot dead by the assailants during the bloody attack was a civilian (yet to be identified), who had gone to the club to enjoy himself, and became victim of a cross fire between the police and the attackers.

The deceased mobile policemen attached to Mopol 41 in Gombe State, who were on special duty in Delta State, were identified as Inspector Jafar Adamu, with Police enlisting number 232566 with a service AK 47 rifle number, 0354768 with a double magazine of 60 rounds.

The second victim was been identified as Sergeant Andrew Musa, with police enlisting number 417647 and a service AK 47 rifle number 022850, with a double magazine of 60 rounds.

Sources close to the scene of the incident said the attackers, who came well prepared at about 12.46am, wasted no time in shooting at the direction of their targets, on getting to the spot.

According to a source, who identified himself as Roland, “the entire area was turned into a war theatre for over 30 minutes as the police engaged the invaders in a fierce gun duel before they were finally shot dead and their rifles carted away.

“They (deceased mobile policemen) gave a good account of themselves; they showed gallantry resistance to the effort by the assailants to over run the place.

“Too bad they fell to the superior fire power of the attackers, who were more in number and armed with sophisticated weapons during the operation.”

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, who confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation, said he had dispatched men from the ‘Operation Safe Delta’ to join the police on the ground to conduct a preliminary investigation into the case.

He assured that no stone would be left unturned in unraveling those behind this dastardly act and bringing them to justice.

Recall that barely three weeks ago, another mobile policeman on special guard at a church premises along Jakpa road, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state was also shot dead by gunmen at a makeshift restaurant where he had gone to eat and his rifle taken away.

This brings the numbers of mobile policemen killed in the state in the last two years to about 24 and all the victims’ rifles were carted away by their assailants.