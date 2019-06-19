TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Armed men have hijacked a commercial bus and kidnapped an unconfirmed number of passengers in Rivers State.

Our correspondent gathered that the bandits had accosted the private transportation bus, and allegedly kidnapped over 14 passengers including the driver.

The incident, it was gathered, happened around Evekwu community on the East-West road in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Report gathered said the bandits kidnapped the passengers from the bus and moved them into the bush, leaving the bus by the roadside.

The state Police e Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, has confirmed the development to journalists, saying that efforts were on to the rescue the victims.

Omoni noted that the gunmen kidnapped three passengers and the driver, adding that the management of the transportation firm had also confirmed the incident.

He disclosed that the police had recovered the vehicle, adding that the command had intensified efforts to track down the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the police have smashed a three-man robbery gang terrorising Mile 3 area of Port Harcourt and recovered guns from its members.

Omoni said the suspects confessed to the crime and would be prosecuted on completion of investigations.