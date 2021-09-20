From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gunmen in their numbers were reported to have attacked passengers traveling along Ohafia-Bende-Umuahia Road, in Abia State in the early hours of today.

The attack which could not be immediately ascertained whether it was linked to the enforcement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home order that had been suspended, left a good number of the passengers injured.

It was gathered that the passengers were traveling from Ohafia to Umuahia when the incident happened.

The gunmen were reported to have laid ambush at the popular Ugwu Rubber, near Igbere in Bende local government area from where they attacked the passengers.

￼As at the time of this report, there was no reported casualty, however, the passengers were said to have escaped into the bush with varying degrees of injuries.

