Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen yesterday invaded the Staff Quarters of the Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin-Ladi, and abducted a 24-year-old student at the resident of Mr. Exeziel Rangs.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen invaded the institution at about 12am and abducted Rangs’ younger sister, 24-year-old Abigail.

It was gathered that Rangs begged the gunmen not to kidnap the lady and offered them a little money that was in his possession, but they threatened to kill him if he did not keep quiet.

“It was at about 12am, when I heard a very loud sound. Before I could do anything, I saw three gunmen flashing torchlight on my face. They broke into the house using a heavy stone.

“They demanded for money from me but I told them that I didn’t have money. However, I gave them the little money I had but they said it was not enough.

“After they collected the money, they forced me to lead them to the children’s room, where they woke up my younger sister who is staying with me and took her away,” Rangs stated.

Rangs, who works at the registrar department of the polytechnic, said since the bandits took away his younger sister they have not contacted him to know the next line of action.

Rector of the polytechnic, Mr. John Dawam, described the incident as unfortunate and said he was still receiving briefing from the institution’s Chief Security Officer (CSO).

He said the management and staff of the institution were sad about the ugly incident and promised to make their findings public for security measures.

Police public relations officer in the state, Matthias Terna Tyopev, confirmed the incident. He, however, added that his office had not been furnished with the details as at the time of filling this report.