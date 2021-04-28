It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the police station in the early hours of it today, over powered the policemen on duty before setting parts of the station on fire.

Information about the incident was still sketchy as at the time of this report, it was however gathered that no life was lost during the attack.

Although Abia command’s PPRO, Godfrey Ogbonna could not respond to enquires made about the incident, police is however said to be investigating the attack.