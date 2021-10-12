From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Gunmen on Tuesday killed a Police Sergeant during an attack the Divisional Police Station, Kolo, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The gunmen also ransacked the Station for arms and carted away the service rifle of the deceased and one other rifle from the armoury.

According to investigations the gunmen numbering six reportedly opened fire at the Police team conducting stop and search of vehicles in front of the Police station.

Eye-witness account stated that three Policemen were on duty as of the time of the incident and the remaining two tried to returned firepower but had to scamper for safety as they were outnumbered.

The deceased Policeman was said to have been rushed to the hospital where he received medical attention but later died.

A former Youth President of Kolo 3 Community, Mr Thankgod Odo, who confirmed the incident, said the quiet community was woken up by sound of sporadic gun shots at 12am on Tuesday and discovered that the divisional police headquarters was under attack.

“Three policemen were on duty when the police station was attacked. One of the policemen was shot and died later in the hospital. The unknown gunmen made away with two rifles.”

The Police leadership in the absence of a substantive Commissioner after consultation with the zonal headquarters has deployed police assault squads made up of the Operation Puff Adder and the Anti-cultism were deployed to the area.

The spokesman of the State a police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the police have launched a tactical investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the posting of CP Ben Nebolisa Okolo to Bayelsa State as the new Commissioner of Police.

Okolo takes over former Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa Command, Echeng E. Echeng who was redeployed to Anambra over the insecurity pervading in the state.

Okolo who had before now served as Deputy- Commissioner of Police, Force Intelleigence Unit, Special Fraud Unit and Head of the IGP Monitoring Team.

