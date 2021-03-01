From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen yesterday attacked the Iboko Divisional Police Station in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Details of the attack were still sketchy at the time of filling this report . Daily Sun, however, gathered that the attack happened around 1:am.

The attack came two months after three policemen were killed in an attack on Onueke police station in Ezza South LGA, few weeks after Isu police station in Onicha LGA of the state was also attacked.

The attackers were said to have set the Iboko police station ablaze with explosives and carted away arms and ammuntion.

Police Commissioner in the state, Aliyu Garba, said no casualty was recorded during the attack, adding that the fire did minimal damages to the station.

“ Yes, they attacked the station around 1:am, but there was no casualties. They threw improvised fire bomb at the station and it ignited fire , but the fire only affected a small part of the building”

Me Garba, said the command was taking steps to protect police facilities and personnel in the state.

Part of the steps he noted included reinforcements in units or divisions and rebuilding confidence of personnel.