From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen have attacked Ohaukwu Police headquarters at 135, Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state.

It was gathered that the gunmen who invaded the station at about 12:am also set the station ablaze and burnt many operational vehicles.

A police Sergeant was also killed during the attack.

Police Spokesperson in the state , Loveth Odah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP), confirmed the attack.

She said “about 23hrs, a yet to be identified gunmen came to Ohaukwu Divisional Headquarters to attack the men and officers on duty and they were repelled. On the process, one police officer, a Sergeant paid the supreme price.

“The threw patrol bomb into the station and unfortunately, it got one of the patrol vehicles and exhibit vehicle parked at the place.

“The Commissioner of Police has visited the station for on the spot assessment of the area. He has met with the community leaders.

“This is the first time we are experiencing such a thing and the non state actors being the vigilantes and all those security outfits are of great assistance to the police. It is very surprise thing to us, we didn’t expect any attack”