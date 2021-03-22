From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

One policeman reportedly sustained gunshot injuries when gunmen attacked a police post in Mgbakwu community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State at the weekend.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen attacked the station in the early hours of yesterday. It was also gathered that the hoodlums, who shot into the air, also attempted to set the police post ablaze.

Sources said that there was a gun battle between the criminals and some policemen on night duty. The sources said that it was during the gun duel that a policeman was injured and has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

There were traces of blood on the floor of the police post as seen in a video trending on social media. The quantum of blood on the floor indicated that the victim was badly injured.

In the past one month, there has been a sustained attack on policemen and other security agents in the state. Many security personnel have been killed, their guns taken away and their patrol vehicles burnt.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a statement, confirmed the attack,but said that the attackers were successfully repelled by the police personnel on duty.

“Commissioner of police, Mr. Monday Kuryas, has warned the criminals not to test, any further, the resolve and ability of the police and other security agencies in the state to apprehend and bring them to book.

“He calls on Ndi Anambra to, in unity, speak out against the unwholesome and unwarranted criminal attacks on security agencies and critical infrastructure in the state.

“He also calls on them to avail the security agencies with information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of these criminal elements”, the statement partly read.