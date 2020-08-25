Tony Osauzo, Benin

Gunmen yesterday evening reportedly attacked the residence of the Chairman of Owan East Local Government Council, Mr. Andrew Osigwe in Ihieve, Edo State.

The Chairman who spoke with newsmen on telephone, said though he was not in the house when the incident occurred, his wife and three sons who were in the house were lucky to have escaped unhurt.

He explained that members of his family were in the compound celebrating his last son’s birthday with some family friends when the incident occurred, adding that the gunmen came to the house and rain bullets at his house and were seen driving to a neighbouring village thereafter.

According to the Chairman, besides shattering window glasses in the house, the gunmen also riddled his utility vehicle parked inside the compound with bullets.

Asked who could have been responsible, he said it was members of the opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) who he alleged were bent on winning the forthcoming governorship election at all costs.

“I was told of plans to assassinate me before the election but not when and how it will happen, I didn’t know.

“I had written a petition to the IGP and the state Commissioner of Police when I learnt of this but nothing was done about it until this very moment this happened.

“I am not scared of anybody and I know nothing will happen to me and my family. The question however is, is this how to play politics?

“You can imagine what would have happened; my son’s birthday is today and my family and few friends were in the compound celebrating when the people came to shoot at everything on sight”, Osigwe said.

Confirming the incident, the Divisional Police Officer in Afuze, Oladikupo Olawale said everything was under control.

“I am here to ensure nobody takes law into their hands but the unfortunate thing was that while here to ascertain the situation of things, the gunmen came back again but were repelled by my team”, he said.

Reacting to the allegation that APC members carried out the attack, Mr Pally Iriase, a Leader of the party in the local government, denied it and pointed out that Osigwe himself had led various violent attacks against the APC members in the past few months.

Iriase who is also the immediate past Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives said APC could not have been responsible since they were all involved in the ward to ward campaign of their governorship candidate that belted in the council area on yesterday.

“Of what motive would APC attack him, he has been the purveyor of violence, especially since the campaigns began, he has personally led boys to attack and maim APC members in the locality.

“Was it not the same person who led boys to destroy canopies and chairs set up for the ward to ward campaign today around the Council area.

“He may have done this to himself to hype himself because he knows he is losing”, he said.