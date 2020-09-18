Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Suspected armed bandits have attacked Gidan Madi, headquarters of Tangaza Local Government Council of Sokoto state, killing a Divisional Police Officer and another police officer.

The residents said the attackers who struck at about 10pm on Wednesday night shot sporadically before they invaded the Police Station where the DPO and one Inspector were killed.

The spokesperson of Sokoto Police Command, DSP Mohammed Abubakar confirmed the incident and described it as unwarranted act. He said the Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Kaoje had already directed investigation into the attack.

“At the moment, it is confirmed that there was an unwarranted attack on the Gidan Madi Divisional Headquarters last night,” the spokesperson stated.

“I enjoin us all to await further information on the attack at the conclusion of investigation that had already been directed by the CP, who is at the moment conducting an on the spot assessment of the Division, please.”