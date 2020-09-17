Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have attacked Gidan Madi, headquarters of Tangaza Local Government Council of Sokoto state, killing a Divisional Police Officer among others.

The incident according to residents occured at about 10pm on Wednesday night. The attackers was said to have shooting sporadically before invaded the Police Station where the DPO and one Inspector was killed.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Sokoto Police Command, DSP Mohammed Abubakar confirmed the incident and described it has unwarranted act.

He said the Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Kaoje had already directed investigation into the attack.

“At the moment, it is confirmed that there was an unwarranted attack on the Gidan Madi Divisional Headquarters last night.

“I enjoin us all to await further information on the attack at the conclusion of investigation that had already been directed by the CP, who is at the moment conducting an on the spot assessment of the Division, please.” The Police spokesperson stated.