From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Gunmen yesterday attacked the house of a Jalingo-based businessman, alias Taste And See, killed his son and left the daughter seriously brutalized at Mayo-Dassa area of the Taraba State capital.

Spokesperson of Taraba State police command, David Misal, confirmed the incident.

The businessman, who was identified as Mr. Obasi, was left in shock after coming back from church with his wife to find his children lifeless as gunmen suspected to be hired assassins invaded the house on Sunday morning.

According to a neighbor, who pleaded anonymity, the gunmen stormed the house around 8am and met the daughter and son. Upon close observation of their bodies, the son,19, was hit with a pestle severally resulting to fatal injury to his head. The 16-year-old daughter was hit with a pestle, which left her in a comma.

According to our source, their bodies were discovered around 9pm, suggesting the attack was carried out between 7.30am and 8am. He added that no one saw the attackers coming in or leaving the house despite the proximity to a beer parlor.

As of the time of filing this report, the girl was receiving treatment at the hospital while the father is said to be in a critical shock.