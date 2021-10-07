From Jude Nwafor, Enugu

Unconfirmed reports say no fewer than six persons have been killed following attacks on Isu and Onicha communities in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident took place on Thursday morning at about 8:30 am, less than 24hours after Governor David Umahi hinted that counter-groups may rise to challenge the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the zone.

The Governor also said that the Igbo did not want Biafra but to be treated equally in Nigeria.

Sources in the area said the attackers who stormed the area in a Lexus jeep were armed to the teeth.

Details were still sketchy as residents who scampered to safety were yet to come out from hiding.

