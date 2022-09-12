From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Tragedy struck in Anambra State, Sunday evening, as gunmen attacked the convoy of the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifenayi Ubah.

The incident which happened at Nkwo Market area in Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state reportedly left some of his aides including his security details dead.

Although there were conflicting accounts of what happened and the number of casualties, four people including a policeman were feared killed. One of the accounts reported that the casualty figure was six.

A trending video of the incident showed two of the Senator’s vehicles in the convoy at the scene of the attack . Some of the residents of the area were also seen in the video lamenting about the sad incident.

A report by a social media the lawmaker was ambushed by heavily armed men who it claimed had targeted him. At the moment, the lawmaker is said to be safe.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, but said that the casualty figure has not been ascertained.

The PPRO said: “Yes, there was an attack at Enugwu-Ukwu today but the casualty figure is not clear. As I speak to you, the CP has personally led a team of policemen to the scene and normalcy has been restored.