From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Barely 24 hours after unknown gunmen invaded the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) staff quarters, attacked and kidnapped six people, the school has been attacked again by another set of unknown gunmen.

An eyewitness told Daily Sun that the unknown gunmen invaded the permanent site of the University at about 11am on Wednesday morning and attacked one Dr. David Okoroafor who is from Economics department in his office, with the aim of killing him.

Dr. Okoroafor who confirmed the attack to Daily Sun Correspondent in Abuja in a telephone conversation, said he narrowly escaped death from the hands of the attackers, as they were determined to take life off him.

Meanwhile, in a message he sent to ASUU officials, Dr. Okoroafor said, “Dear ASUU members and UNIABUJA Community, I wish to formerly bring to your notice that today ,Wednesday (3/11/2021) I was attacked in my office located at Room 6, 1st floor, Faculty of Social building, at permanent site.

“At exactly 10am, when I arrived the building, opened my office and began to pray in my usual way, suddenly two men brandishing weapon bunched into the office and ordered me to lay down flat on my face or they blew me up.

“I pounced on them and the gun. But the duo started to hit me hard. I began to shout on the top of my voice for help. When my voice went higher, they ran out and students pursued after them. But when they brandished their gun, the students became afraid and ran back, giving them room to escape into the bush.

“But during the scuffle in my office, their car key fell off which I picked and handed over to the University security unit.”

Recall that on Tuesday, the UniAbuja community was thrown in mourning when some unspecified number of bandits invaded the staff quarters of the University located at Giri, along Abuja-Lokoja expressway, attacked staff and their family members, and made away with six people.

The attack sent strong fears and panic among students and lecturers of the school, who had before now, registered their concerns about the poor state of security in the school and its environs, particularly the increasing number of strange faces and movements within the school campus.

The abducted persons include a nine year old son of Prof. Bassey Ubong and his housemaid, one deputy registrar identified as Malam Mohammed Sambo, one Prof. Sumaila Obansa Joseph with his son and one Dr. Tobins Ferguson Hamilton.