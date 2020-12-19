From Agaju Madugba, Katsina and Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Barely hours after bandits released 344 Government Science Secondary School students abducted from Kankara, Katsina state, gunmen on Thursday night attacked the entourage of the Emir of Kaura Namoda, in Zamfara State, Sanusi Muhammad, killing eight persons in the convoy, along the Zaria-Funtua highway.

Palace sources named those killed to include, the Dan Amar of Kaura Namoda, Sarkin Dogarai of Kaura Namoda, and another senior palace chief identified as Abdulrahman. Others killed in the attack include two palace guards, a driver and three police escorts.

Residents interviewed in the area said that the Emir, his wife, police orderly and driver escaped unhurt and that they passed the night at the Funtua police station. The Emir and his entourage were said to be returning from a function in Abuja to Kaura Namoda enroute Gusau.

Until his appointment as Emir in May 2020 by the Zamfara State Governor, Muhammad was a serving Major in the Nigeria Army.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Command on Friday confirmed the abduction of a first class traditional ruler in the state, the Eje of Ankpa , Alhaji Shuaibu Usman

Usman who was appointed to act as Eje Of Ankpa pending the appointment of a substantive monarch was at about 5:30am Friday kidnapped by gunmen while entering the mosque for early morning muslim prayers.

The abductors are yet to make any contact with the family, but the Commissioner of Police said the Police have cordoned all entry and exit points into the State, with the view to rescuing the traditional ruler.

According to CP Edeh, the kidnappers had laid ambush at the mosque before the abduction and zoomed off immediately with the monarch to yet to be ascertained destination.

Speaking on the incident, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said efforts were on to ensure that the traditional ruler is secured safely.

According to him, “the State Government is working with security agencies to ensure his release. The Kogi State Government has also put machinery in motion to ensure even more stringent security network during this yuletide.”

Confirming the attack in a press statement on Friday, the Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah said that, “on December 18, 2020, at about 0030hrs, the convoy of Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Muhammad Sunusi while on transit from Abuja to Zamfara State was attacked at Funtua, along Funtua – Gusau road.

“The policemen in the front escort vehicle engaged the bandits in a gun duel and as a result of which the driver of the vehicle was shot and he lost control of the vehicle and summersaulted off the road and fell into a nearby pond. Subsequently, a team of police men led by DPO Funtua arrived the scene, rescued the Emir and recovered eight dead bodies, comprising three policemen and five palace guards. Investigation is ongoing.”