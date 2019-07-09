Desmond Mgboh, Kano, with agency report

At least 19 people were killed while seven others sustained injuries in an accident in Kano State on Sunday.

The accident occurred at Dinyar Madiga in Takai Local Government Area of the state.

Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Zubair Mato, said out of the 19 who died, 14 were males, while five were females.

He added that the accident involved four vehicles with 26 passengers.

Mato attributed the auto crash which involved 26 persons, to speed limit violation and bad state of the road.

He also revealed that the accident occurred when the drivers were dodging potholes which led to loss of control.

‘‘Two VW Golf Sharon bus, a Honda Accord, and a bus belonging to Kano Line were involved in the accident’’.

Mato said that the survivors were receiving treatment at Takai General Hospital. A witness said two of vehicles got burnt.

Commenting on the incident, Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), in the council, Datti Shawu, appealed to authorities to commence the rehabilitation of the road immediately.

Meanwhile, in Katsina, gunmen shouting “Allahu Akbar” raided three villages and killed six people, a police spokesman said yesterday.

The black-clad group, riding on motorcycles, attacked Makers, Dan Sabau and Pawwa villages in Kankara district late Sunday, firing guns and rocket-propelled grenades, Gambo Isah told newsmen.

“Six people from the attacked villages were killed but we killed many of the bandits in a shoot-out that lasted more than an hour,” Isah added.

He said police were combing the bushes for the bodies of the assailants.

In another development, troops of 1 Division of the Nigeria Army, under exercise Harbin Kunama III, have neutralised one bandit and rescued 13 kidnapped farmers, in Kuyelo community in Birnin Gawri Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Deputy Director, Army/Public Relations, Col. Ezindu Idimah, disclosed this in a statement issued in Kaduna, yesterday.

Idimah said the feat followed distress calls received from good Samaritans indicating the abduction of some farmers while working on their farms at the outskirts of Kuyelo community in the local government area.

He disclosed that during the encounter, one of the bandits was neutralised, while others escaped with gun shot wounds and added that soldiers were currently combing the general area which borders Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna states.