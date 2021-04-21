From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki

Movement of vehicles and passengers along the Enugu Abakaliki expressway was, yesterday, halted following heavy shooting at the Ezilo axis of the highway by gunmen.

Daily Sun could not immediately ascertain those responsible for the shootings as at press time, but two persons were earlier reported to have been killed in a renewed boundary dispute between Ezillo community and their neighbouring Iyionu community in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi state.

Governor David Umahi confirmed the killing after the state security council meeting.

He blamed a serving Councillor from Ezillo Community for the crisis, alleging that the said councillor took expatriate investors to a disputed land which the government had earlier declared a buffer zone. It could not be immediately established if the shooting was connected with the dispute.

A passenger, Afam Cyprian, who was travelling to Enugu, said travellers were stranded at Okpoto for about one hour. He said Military vans were patrolling the highway.

“Many people are looking for another route to take. Some have gone back to take Afikpo road. I am looking for a way to go back to Abakaliki,” he said.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident to journalists.

She said the Police Commissioner, Aliyu Garba, had dispatched a police patrol team to restore peace and open up the road for users.

She, however, said the shooting could not be related to the boundary dispute, as the disputed area is not close to the highway.