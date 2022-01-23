From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen have reportedly killed an Ebubeagu security operative in Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi state.

The victim, Mr.Sunday Nwafor, was shot and his head cut off by the Gunmen.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred in Ekpelu area of the council

This is even as some members of Ebubeagu in Ivo local government area of the state have allegedly tortured a robbery suspect in the area, Nnaogo Akpoke Anyim , to death.

In the Ekpelu incident, Daily Sun gathered that over five gunmen stormed the house of Sunday Nwafor while he was asleep in the night and shot him.

The gunmen after killing him, dragged his body out of his room and cut of his head and took it away.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah confirmed the incident.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

She said “according to the DPO of Ikwo police division, he said that some gunmen went to one Sunday Nwafor’s house. Sunday Nwafor is about 30 years old and a member of Ebubeagu security outfit, Ikwo local government area. So, the gunmen broke into his room while asleep and shot him dead. The dragged the body to outside the room and beheaded him.

“According to the wife who spoke to policemen, she said that before she heard a gunshot, she over-heard one of the hoodlums telling her husband that he left them in the bush and came back home to enjoy himself by collecting N30, 000 from the government.

“Two of the suspects have been arrested. Investigation is ongoing”

The PPRO also confirmed the torture of Nnaogo Akpoke Anyim to death in Akaeze by Ivo local government area operatives of the Ebubeagu for alleged robbery.

Anyim was tied and tortured with axe by some operatives of the security outfit in the area for alleged robbery, molestation of women and other criminal activities. Video of the torture has gone viral on social media.

The PPRO condemned the torture of the suspect which led to his death, noting that “nobody has a right to take a life no matter the offence the person has committed. The police in totality condemn jungle justice, self help, brutality of any kind”,