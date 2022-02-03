From George Onyejiuwa ,Owerri

Fear and anxiety has gripped the community of Ages in Oguta council area of Imo as gunmen have beheaded a retired policeman , Chris Kpstuma.

Daily Sun reliably gathered the ex- policeman was beheaded on Tuesday while in his farm and that his assailants had also brought back his severed body to his home .

The traditional ruler of the community ,Blaise Ubah also a retired police officer who confirmed the ugly incident said the matter has been reported to the police authorities.