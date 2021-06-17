From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen, again, struck at Obibi, Awo-Idemili in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, and beheaded a private security guard of Imo lawmaker, Ekene Nnodimele, representing Orsu State constituency, before setting his house on fire.

The incident, which occurred at about 1am, yesterday, according to a source from the area, caused panic among the people of the community.

The guard was said to have been overpowered by a large number of hoodlums who invaded the lawmakers house. He was said to have attempted to run away from the hoodlums but could not, as they had him surrounded.

The lawmaker, who confirmed the incident, expressed shock and said he was still in disbelief on why he was attacked.

“My security man was not just killed, but was beheaded. I call on security operatives to strengthen security in Orsu LGA and ensure that lives and property are protected,” he said.

In a related development, the lawmaker also confirmed an attack on the country home of immediate past Attorney General of the state, Cyprian Akaolisa, in the same council area the same day.

He said the gunmen first attacked the erstwhile Commissioner for Justice before heading to his own home.

He confirmed that the houses were burnt, but no lives were lost except his guard who was beheaded.

Similarly, Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen also beheaded an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the area, Jonathan Ugochukwu.

Village sources, also, revealed that the house and vehicle of the councillor representing Amaebu Ebenatu ward, Clifford Mazi, was not spared by the gunmen as they set it on fire, fortunately, he was said not to be around when the hoodlums stormed his home.

Also, the gunmen razed the house of the President General of Amaebu Ebenatu, Oliver Ejelonu, who was said to have narrowly escaped before they invaded his house.

Wife of the APC chieftain, Mrs Nkechi Ugochukwu, disclosed that the gunmen carried her husband outside and beheaded him before torching their house.

Mrs Ugochukwu said that the gunmen went away with her husband’s head. A community source also revealed that the rampaging gunmen also left with the head of the lawmaker’s guard.

The source said: “The hoodlums did not meet the lawmaker and, in anger, they beheaded his gate man and left with his head.

“They also invaded the house of another APC chieftain here, Jonathan Ugochukwu, burnt his house, beheaded him and left with his head. They also burnt the houses of the president general and the councillor representing our ward.”

When contacted, the former Attorney General, Akaolisa, said that he had reported the incident to the police. The state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, said the police were already investigating the multiple incidents and noted that his men were closing in on the perpetrators.