From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Police in Ondo State has confirmed the killing of Mr Gbenga Olofinmoyegun, a director in the Ondo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), who was declared missing last Thursday.

The command spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami, who made the disclosure in Akure, yesterday, said the mutilated body of the director was found on Saturday, in Akure. She said the deceased was identified by some people through the suit he wore before he went missing.

“Yesterday afternoon, somebody called to inform us that a decomposing body was found at Saint Theresa, close to St. Peter in Akure.

When the police got there to remove the body, some people came around and identified him as ‘the director we have been searching for in the past three days’.

“It was his suit they used to identify him, but his head had been cut off, and his chest ripped open, while his intestine was removed,” Odunlami said.

The police spokesperson said investigation was continuing, to unravel the circumstances behind the killing of the director.

“Investigation has started, his phone was left behind and some other things, too. So, we are going to work with what we have, to know if he had issues with anybody.

“And, maybe, its a ritual case; but it is an investigation that will reveal all these,” the PPRO said.

Also, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed an operative of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Segun Ayebulu, while he was traveling on Saturday evening, along Oke Ako-Irele road in Ekiti State.

Ayebulu was said to have met his untimely death, having been hit by bullets in the head and chest, when gunmen fired gunshots at the vehicle conveying him. After shooting the NSCDC officer dead, the gunmen also kidnapped three people and whisked them off to an unknown place.

Irele Ekiti located in Ajoni Local Council Development Area of Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, is a border town between Ekiti and Kwara States.

Recounting the unfortunate incident to journalists, yesterday, via telephone conversation, a prominent politician from the area, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the incident happened between 6:30pm and 7pm on Saturday.

The politician confirmed to newsmen that three other occupants of the vehicle conveying the deceased operative were kidnapped at gunpoint, and their whereabouts were yet to be known.

He said the gunmen shot sporadically to stop the vehicle and the victim was said to have been hit by bullets in the head and chest, when the driver was making effort to escape the dangerous scene.

The source revealed that some farmers, who were returning from their farms to Oke-Ako, were said to have abandoned their bicycles and motorcycles and fled into the bush, having been terrified by the sporadic gunshots.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Tolu Afolabi, confirmed that the man was traveling to his town in Ogbe, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, when his vehicle was attacked by the gunmen.

“I can confirm to you that we lost one of our operatives on Saturday to some gunmen who fired gunshots at his vehicle, while traveling to his Ogbe country home in Kogi State,” he said.

Afolabi said his men and officers, in collaboration with the police and local hunters, have started combing the sprawling forest between Kwara and Ekiti border, with the intent to arrest the perpetrators.