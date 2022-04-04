From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Again, gunmen has bombed the Orsu Local Government headquarters, reducing everything inside the premises to almost ashes including vehicles parked inside the premises.

A resident of the area, Chibuzo Ukah, said the attack which happened around 2:30 am on Sunday caused serious panic in the area as most of the natives fled their homes during the melee.

She said several buildings, including the chairman’s office and other administrative blocks, vehicles parked in the premises werr razed in the inferno.

Another source from the community who pleaded anonymity, said Orsu has been under siege by q gunmen for quite some time causing restriction of movements by the people especially the youths.

He said, “just like Orlu has been hot for some time because of tne activities of gunmen, Orsu too has become a no go area for the youths”.

Imo state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),Mr. Michael Abattam, when contacted said he was not aware of the incident, but however promised to confirm from the area DPO.