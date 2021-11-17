From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen, in the early hours of Monday, bombed the Magistrate Court in Ubulu, Oru-West Local Government Area of Imo State.

A source told Daily Sun that the hoodlums ignited the court with a petrol bomb and the entire building got razed.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairman of Oru-West Local Government Area of the State, Willie Okolieogwo, who confirmed the incident, expressed sadness over the development.

He said that although the court was completely razed by the hoodlums, nobody was wounded in the inferno.

Okolieogwo, who is also the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) chairman in Imo state, expressed shock that the gunmen were still on the prowl despite the efforts, so far, made by the state government to check criminal activities.

“The government of Senator Hope Uzodimma is not relenting in proffering a lasting solution to the issue of insecurity in our state. We are on top of the situation,” he assured.

The attack, according to the source, was carried out by over 20 hoodlums who gained entrance into the court premises, shooting sporadically before igniting the whole building with their petrol bomb.

The police spokesman in the state, Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident and assured that efforts were on to apprehend those involved in the act.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .