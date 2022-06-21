From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday bombed the popular Izombe market in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

A witness told Daily Sun that the incident led to a pandemonium as the traders and customers in the market scampered for safety.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The source said the gunmen were said to have stormed the market and warned the traders of the implications of coming out on a Monday for their business transaction.

Irked by their defiance, the gunmen set two vehicles ablaze in the market, which caused serious pandemonium before bombing the market.

The source disclosed that everybody in the market having sensed danger scampered for safety, while many in their bid to escape danger got wounded in the process.

“They came and threw a local bomb inside the market and everybody started running for safety; they poured fuel on two vehicles and everywhere went up in flame,” a witness narrated.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .