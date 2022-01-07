From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Heavily armed gunmen, yesterday evening, attacked the Dikenafai police station in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State and set free some detained suspects.

A source revealed that the gunmen invaded the station in large numbers and threw intoan IED in the premises of the station. The explosive caused part of it to go up in flames.

“We saw them; they were many, they were about 20 or more. They came in about four vehicles and headed straight to the station. They threw something like a bomb inside the station and there was fire everywhere. The suspects in the cell all ran away,” the source said.

However, the state Police Public Relation Officer, Michael Abattam said the gunmen where repelled.

“Yes, I’m aware of the incident. Our men repelled it before it could happen. They were engaged in gun duel and most of them escaped into the bush with bullet wounds,” Abattam said.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, has ordered the arrest of police who were on duty on Wednesday morning during an attack on a Police Divisional Headquarters in Okrika.

Hoodlums suspected to be cultists had at about 2:00am on Wednesday morning broken into the Police Station freeing all inmates, including a suspected serial rapist.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Commissioner of Police also ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident.