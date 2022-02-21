From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen on Monday struck at about 11 30 am and bombed the Isu divisional police station at Isu, Imo State according to a press statement by the State police spokesperson, Michael Abattam.

The police spokesman, giving an account of the incident, said that although the gunmen who were suspected to be the security arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Eastern Security Network (ESN) arrived at the station in their numbers in 2 Sienna buses, Toyota Camry and several motorcycles, gained entrance into the unfenced station before throwing an Improvise Explosives Device that ignited the premises.

During a gun battle with the men, Abattam said two police officers were killed while another sustained a minor injury, he added that some of the gunmen were also seriously wounded in the process. 17 male and a female were arrested at the scene he said.

“The gallant police operatives did not relent, they gave the hoodlums a hot chase and while escaping some ran into Golden Suite Hotel and Isu Villa Hotel respectively, the two hotels were immediately cordoned and raided and in the process, a total of Twelve (12) motorcycles without identification numbers and two vehicles one (1) Lexus RX350 SUV and one (1) Lexus RX330 SUV believed to have been used by the hoodlums were seen and recovered.

“However, the fire and Improvised Explosives Devices affected some vehicles and part of the building of the division, and unfortunately, two police officers paid the supreme prize, while one sustained minor bullet injury on his head,” Abattam said.