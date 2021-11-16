From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen in the early hours of Monday reportedly bombed the Magistrate Court in Ubulu, Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State.

A source who disclosed this to Daily Sun said that the hoodlums ignited the court with a petrol bomb causing the entire building to go inflames.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairman of Oru West, Willie Okolieogwo, who confirmed the incident, expressed sadness over the development.

He said that although the court was completely razed by the hoodlums but nobody was wounded in the inferno.

Okolieogwo, who is also the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) chairman in Imo State, expressed shock that the gunmen were still on the prowl despite the efforts so far made by the state government to check criminal activities.

‘The government of Senator Hope Uzodinma is not relenting in proffering lasting solution to the issue of insecurity in our state. We are on top of the situation,” he however assured.

The attack, according to the source, was carried out by over 20 hoodlums who gained entrance into the court premises shooting sporadically before igniting the whole building with their petrol bomb.

The police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident, assuring that efforts are in top gear to apprehend all those involved in the act.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .