From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen, yesterday, attacked the Divisional Police Station in Ihiala community, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, setting it on fire.

Also, the gunmen, freed some suspects in the station and equally broke into the station’s armoury, cartimg away arms and ammunition.

According to sources, the hoodlums stormed the area in the early hours of Wednesday and opened fire on policemen on duty, but they were resisted by the Policemen who engaged them in a serious gun battle.

The gunmen were said to have thrown an explosive device into the station which set the building ablaze, but no casualty was recorded.

To help put out the inferno, a team of fire fighters were deployed to assist the police personnel in that exercise.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, but said the policemen on duty were able to repel the hoodlums.

He revealed that one AK-47 riffle abandoned by the fleeing gunmen was recovered from the scene of the attack.

“The gunmen escaped the scene due to the superior fire of the police operatives, and no casualty was recorded.

“Unfortunately, the explosives the gunmen threw inside the police station building had already ignited a fire and affected the building.

“The fire has been put out. Operation is still ongoing in the area, further details shall be communicated,” he added.