From George Onyejiuwa, Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Gunmen, again, went wild, yesterday at Ubulu – Ihejiofor at Owerri west Local Government Area of Imo State, setting the house of the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, on fire, as well as that of the council chairman of his local government, Willy Egbo.

This was just as the Imo Police Commissioner said that the operatives of the command have killed the gang leader, One Joseph Uka Nnachi, alias king of the Dragons, and four others when they repelled the attempt of the gunmen to burn the state police headquarters for a second time.

A source from the community told Daily Sun that the gunmen struck at about 1am, shooting sporadically and sent most of the villagers scampering for safety inside nearby bushes.

The gunmen were said to have later proceeded to the home of the commissioner, where they banged severally at the gate without response before torching the building.

Fortunately, there was no occupant in the two buildings inside the compound, except the security guard, who had taken to his heels after hearing the loud banging at the gate by the gunmen, according to the source.

They gunmen later proceeded to the council chairman’s house, at Nnepi and, also, razed the building.

Emelumba, who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun said: “I learnt they came to my place at about 1am, fortunately, no one was around when the hoodlums invaded the compound, except the gateman who ran away when he heard a loud banging at the gate by the hoodlums.

Meanwhile, the Imo state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, said that the operatives of the command, yesterday, killed the commander of the Indigenous of Peoples Biafra/Eastern Security Network in the state, Joseph Uka Nnachi, alias King of the Dragon and four others, at about 0615 hours in Owerri, the Imo state capital. He said that the attempt of gunmen was vehemently repelled by the gallant forces of the Army, Police Special Forces and other supporting security agencies.