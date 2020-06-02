Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There is tension in Ojobo, an Ijaw riverine community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State where gunmen suspected to be kidnappers invaded the Central Hospital and abducted a resident doctor, Wisdom Iboyitete.

The incident, according to locals, occurred at about 12.30am yesterday when the armed men disguised as patients seeking medical attention. The victim was said to be with the new chairman of the community when he received a distressed call from the hospital for emergency case. Unfortunately, the supposed patient and seven others turned out to be kidnappers who reportedly spoke Ijaw language during the operation.

They took the victim away through a nearby river in the community to an unknown destination.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed that the kidnappers “posed as patients, so the doctor was to treat them. They kidnapped him and took him inside the water. Maybe they came with a boat. But we have mobilised policemen to that place to see what they can do.”