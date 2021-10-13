From Aloysius Attah and Obinna Odogwu

Gunmen on Tuesday, launched attacks on the premises of Odoata Primary School, Ihiala where the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) planned to hold its campaign rally.

Sources said the gunmen stormed the area in the morning with about four vehicles. They said that the gunmen, who were heavily armed, opened fire upon arrival at the venue.

They said that security operatives on ground quickly engaged them in a fierce gun battle even as the residents of that area fled the vicinity.

Sources equally said that the convoy of the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, was caught in the middle of the ensuing pandemonium, hence could not move until the situation was brought under control.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack but said that the combined team of security operatives involving the police and the army repelled the attackers.

However, APGA has dismissed the report that the governor was attacked. It said that neither its rally in Ihiala nor Chief Obiano was attacked by the gunmen.

Deputy Director, PGA Campaign Media Directorate, Emeka Ozumba, told Daily Sun that the governor was not in the vicinity during the gun battle as he was in Ogbaru Local overnment Area at the time.

“I am not in a position to talk about what happened in Ihiala because I am not right there but what we know is that the governor was in Ogbaru”, he said.

Meanwhile, the police said, in a statement, that it recovered one AK 47 rifle, 30 rounds of ammunition, two magazines, four vehicles from the gunmen.

“The police operatives of the Anambra State Police Command, at 9:30am today, 12 October 2021, successfully repelled an attack at Odata Central School, beside St. Martin’s Church, Ihiala.

“Exhibits recovered include: one AK 47 rifle; two magazines with 30 rounds of ammunition; one Lexus 350 Jeep, one Rav 4 jeep; one Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Corolla.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the hoodlums started shooting sporadically while arriving Odata Central School but they were successfully repelled by police operatives and military on ground. No casualty was recorded by the police.

“Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored and operations are ongoing in the area for possible arrest of fleeing gang members”, the statement read.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .