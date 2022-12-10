From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Gunmen suspected to be enforcing the 5-day sit-at-home order have dispersed traders at New Market, Enugu burning a Police patrol van in the process.

The van was burnt close to Colliery hospital, New Market Enugu.

Eyewitnesses say the hoodlums numbering about 10 stormed the area around 6am, shooting sporadically into the area to create panic.

Traders who had entered the market very early the morning were trapped inside the market, while many were forced to return to their homes.

Another eyewitness said that two persons including a pregnant woman, who were hit by stray bullets died while they were being taken to hospital.

However, traders have started to return to the market as residents are determined to defy the sit-at-home order.

The Police Spokesman in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement said that the situation has been brought under control, adding that residents should go about their normal businesses.

He also urged citizens to go resist succumbing to the miscreants antics, as operatives trail new market peace-breaching hoodlums.