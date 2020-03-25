Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Unknown gunmen struck on Monday in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State where they kidnapped a middle-aged man identified as Joseph after comfortably eating a meal of rice which they forced the victim’s wife to prepare for them.

The incident happened at Graceland Estate during a downpour when the hoodlums invaded the apartment of the victim.

The distraught victim’s wife, Mrs. Joseph said the gunmen were herders going by the language which they spoke while the operation lasted, adding that they came through the window.

She said they pointed a gun at her husband’s head and ordered him to open the door.

“We are in the house when we heard some signs at our window. They told my husband to open the window. When the window was opened, they pointed a gun to his face and asked him to open the door.

“They brought my husband out in the rain and asked him to lie down and they took me inside and asked me to prepare rice for them which I did. They took all my husband’s shoes, clothes, phones, ATM cards and all my pieces of jewellery.

“I put a call across to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Okpanam, but the DPO said he could not come as it was already late,” she narrated.

She also claimed that she called the control room, alleging that the respondent was not around while the other respondent on another line said the person is not in Okpanam division.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the abduction on Wednesday, said the command was making efforts to rescue the victim.