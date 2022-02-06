From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have released the three members of the Warri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and a driver abducted along the Benin-Auchi road in Edo State.

It was gathered that the victims were released about 1:05am on Saturday morning near Ogbemudia Farm on the same route they were seized.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Warri branch, has called on governments of Edo and Delta states to ensure that the police area commands are adequately equipped with phone and tracking devices to help in curbing the security menace confronting the nation.

Warri branch chairman of the NBA, Chief Emmanuel Uti, stated this on Saturday on the heels of the release of the three members of the bar and a driver abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers along Benin-Auchi road.

The three lawyers are Fred Aburu, Isreal Unurierume, and Eda Gbejule, while Kome Esike is the driver of the vehicle they boarded on their way to court.

It was not clear whether any ransom was paid before the lawyers and the driver were freed, but sources said that the victims were abandoned on Benin-Auchi road last night by the gunmen who hurriedly left the scene.

Uti, who confirmed their release in a terse message sent to Sunday Sun, said he would formally issue a press release on the incident.

He expressed thanks to God and everyone who had made effort towards their release.

He had in a statement on Friday, described the incident as ‘disturbing’, saying the incident awakens the sad reality of what had bedeviled our society, which the government had found difficult to contain, in order to reassure its citizens of their safety.