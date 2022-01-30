From John Adams, Minna

Gunmen, numbering over 50 on Saturday afternoon lunched one of the bloodiest attack in recent time, targeting the Joint Security TaskForce in Galadiman Kogo, in Shiroro local government area of Niger state, killing no fewer than seven of their top commanders.



Several other members of the Joint Security TaskForce were serious injured and are currently in government facilities in Minna, the state capital receiving treatments.

Also killed in the attack, are four members of the newly recruited local vigilantes to reinforce the operation of the Security TaskForce operating in communities in the area.

Unspecified number of the villagers were cut in the cross fire and were killed by the gunmen as corpses liters everywhere in the communities.

The gunmen were said to have lunched the attack on the Joint Security TaskForce camp in Galadiman Kogo community on Saturday afternoon at about 3:00pm when they were all in the camp.

The gunmen, according to a source close to the community took the advantage of the rowdy market day in the community to lunch the attack on the camp of the Joint Security TaskForce.



The attack which some villagers alleged might not be unconnected with the last week massacre of scores of the gunmen and recovery of over 500 animals by the Joint Security TaskForce in the area, saw the burning of houses, vehicles and other properties belonging to members of the community.

The entire Galadiman Kogo has been deserted as hundreds of the community members have relocated to nearby Zumba community where they are currently taking refuge.

According to our source, the gunmen were earlier seeing moving towards the area in the number in the morning of Saturday from Allawa area adding that “we did not know that they were coming to attack the special hunters in Galadiman Kogo.

“They came through Galape and Kudodo where they confiscated a vehicle and asked the driver to bring them to Galadiman Kogo. Some of them came on motorcycles while others trekked, they were many that is why they over powered the security People”.



The Chairman of Shiroro local government area, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba confirmed the attack on Galadiman Kogo, but was not forthcoming with details of casualties. He however said “the situation was terrible”.

Meanwhile following the bloody attack on Galadiman Kogo, our correspondent gathered that the Joint Security TaskForce stationed at Kuchi in Munya local government area of the state have shot down the camp with immediate effect.

They were seeing moving out of the community in the early hours of Sunday with their belongings, sending fears and panic to the people.

This development has equally led to mass exodus of people from Kuchi town and other communities around Sarkin Pawa for fear of being attack by the gunmen who will have be having a field day due to the relocation of the Joint Security TaskForce from the area.

As at the time of filing this report (11:00am Sunday) people from Kuchi, Guni, Sabon Kabula, Mararaban Zagzaga, and Chibani were seeing moving out of the communities with their belongings.

A source from Sarkin Pawa in Munya local government area told our correspondent that the gunmen whose appearance look like Boko Haram, are currently assembling in Kusasu community in Munya local government, adding that “I have passed this latest information to the appropriate authority for their action”.