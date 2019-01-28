Suspected kidnappers have hijacked a 14-seater commercial bus after killing the driver and two passengers in Rivers State.

The incident occurred yesterday, within Rumuekpe, in Elele-Ndele axis of East West Road, in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the bandits were responsible for violent crimes perpetrated along Elele-Ndele in Emohua, and other neighbouring community along the East-West road.

A source, that claimed to have witnessed the attack, said the suspected kidnappers hijacked the commercial bus, which belonged to a popular transport company after sporadic shooting at the vehicle and occupants.

The source said the hoodlums diverted some of the occupants after killing the driver and two other passengers of the bus within Rumuekpe junction in the area.

The source, who did not want to be mentioned, identified the commercial bus as a Navy-Blue Hiace bus belonging to Agofure Motors.

The spokesman of Rivers State police command, Nnamdi Omoni, could not be reached to confirm the incident.