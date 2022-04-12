From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A commercial passenger bus has been hijacked by unidentified gunmen in Rivers State.

Reports said that the bus was loaded with passengers, who were suspected to be travelling to Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered from a source, who preferred anonymity, that the hoodlums struck around 7:30pm, on Monday, and no information has been received on the victims’ whereabouts.

The source said the bus was attacked around Ahiankwo market on the Emohua-Kalabari road and was heading the riverine area from Port Harcourt.

The incident was said to have been confirmed by the state Police Command.

According to a police source, an Opel bus was attacked and eight passengers onboard were kidnapped from the vehicle.