Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday were said to have invaded Mahuta community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a retired soldier and kidnapping three persons.

This was coming barely a week after bandits killed over 51 persons in the same local government and Giwa LG of the state.

It was gathered that those kidnapped by the gunmen were initially four persons, including a heavily-pregnant woman but “when the gunmen discovered that the pregnant woman could not walk, they decided to abandon her and went away with the three – two females and a mechanic.”

It was gathered that the gunmen came in large numbers and shooting sporadically, before taking away those they kidnapped.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kaduna State, ASP Mohammed Jalige said: “I am trying to get in touch with DPO of the area so that I can get details of what happened. As soon as I get the details, I will get back to you”.

The PPRO did not get back to the reporter as of the time of filing this report.

However, a source said: “The old soldier was a complete gentleman. He lived happily with his neighbours. When the gunmen came shooting all over the place, it was learnt that the old soldier came out to see what was happening. They (gunmen) followed him into his house and killed him.”

Recalled that in November last year, two lecturers both siblings were kidnapped in the same community – Mahuta.

The two lecturers were Dr. Adamu Chinoko and Dr. Umar Chinoko working at different institutions of higher learning in the state.

Dr. Adamu Chinoko lectured at the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria while his brother, Dr. Umar Chinoko lectured at the Kaduna Polytechnic.

They later escaped from their captors, and since then, there have been a series of kidnap cases in the area.